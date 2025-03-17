B&M could be shutting one of its Halifax town centre stores and opening a new branch at different premises.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Courier reported earlier this month how a planning application had been submitted by the well-known discount retailer to Calderdale Council for what used to be Tesco Express at 25 Westgate House, on Market Street in Halifax town centre.

The firm has applied for permission for signs and graphics at the property, which has been empty since Tesco closed its store there in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the Courier has learned that B&M’s current town centre premises – at Unit 1 Horton Street – has gone up for rent.

Unit 1 Horton Street is up for rent

According to its listing on property website Rightmove, Unit 1 Horton Street is being advertised with estate agents Savills and is a 10,000 square foot premises.

It also has access to 112 car parking spaces.

B&M has another store at Shay Syke.

The Courier has contacted B&M for a response.