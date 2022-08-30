B&M to expand Halifax store - this is when the location will close for work to take place

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following feedback from regular customers that said they wanted a larger shop with even more products to shop for, the store team have been transforming the shop and they have confirmed that the existing store will close at the end of trading on Sunday 11 September for six days so that the store team can complete the final phase of the expansion ready for customers.

Officially opening at 9am on Saturday, September 17, the 16,881sq. ft. store will offer an even bigger selection of great bargains from big brands across a variety of departments.

Customers can expect to find a huge variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, health and beauty, cleaning, pet food, gifts, seasonal products, DIY essentials and homeware. There will also be a wide range of quality electricals, toys, games, gifts and plenty more to explore.

B&M, Shay Syke, Halifax. Picture: Google Street View

The store will also be expanding its garden centre to 7,457sq. ft. selling hundreds of plant varieties and gardening essentials.

The colleagues were asked to nominate a local charity they think truly deserves some VIP treatment for the work they do for the local community. They chose the team from St. Augustines Centre to take centre stage and officially unveil the new B&M store.

St Augustines Centre offer specialist advice on immigration and asylum support, and one-to-one support with welfare, housing, health and access to wider services. They provide hot meals, English language classes, training, cultural, social and wellbeing activities, trips and volunteering opportunities.

The store manager at B&M Halifax said: “St. Augustines really stood out for us so we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work that they have done. We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work.”