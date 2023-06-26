Board games cafe in Calderdale town whose owners have invested 'blood, sweat and tears' goes up for sale

The Boardroom, on Rochdale Road in Todmorden, is still open for business while it is on the market.

Its owners, who opened the cafe in 2019, said: “The time has come for us, as owners, to pass the baton.

"After investing blood, sweat and tears and surviving the pandemic, it’s time for someone else to take the reigns and invest further in to our wonderful town.

The Boardroom in Todmorden

"The Boardroom is still open for business and will continue to do so whilst we find a new pair of hands to continue to make The Boardroom the amazing place it is.

"We have an amazing team and we’re so proud of all they do.”

In January this year the cafe issued a “use us or lose us” plea after a string of business closures in Todmorden.

