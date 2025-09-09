‘Store closing’ signs have gone up in the windows of the Halifax branch of a major high street retailer.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The signs at Bodycare, in The Woolshops in the town centre, also say ‘everything must go’.

As reported by the Courier, the Halifax store was not on a list released on Friday of 32 Bodycare shops that would be shutting immediately after the firm fell into administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the signs now up indicate the Halifax branch will be closing at some point soon.

The Woolshops, Halifax

Administrators Nick Holloway, Chris Pole, and Mike Leeds from Interpath have been appointed to oversee the administration process.

Mr Holloway, managing director at Interpath, said: “These remain challenging times for high street retailers as rising costs and reduced consumer spending continue to weigh heavily on trading.

“For Bodycare, a significant funding gap and mounting creditor pressure made the situation untenable.”

If you have a story to share, you can email the Courier reporting team at [email protected].