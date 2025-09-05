Bodycare administration: What will happen to Halifax branch of major high street retailer shutting 32 stores
Beauty store Bodycare will close 32 of its stores immediately, putting around 450 jobs at risk.
Administrators Nick Holloway, Chris Pole, and Mike Leeds from Interpath have been appointed to oversee the process.
The rest of Bodycare’s 115 stores – including the one in Halifax’s Woolshops – will continue trading as normal while the administrators explore options, including a possible sale of the business or its assets.
Nick Holloway, managing director at Interpath, said: “These remain challenging times for high street retailers as rising costs and reduced consumer spending continue to weigh heavily on trading.
“For Bodycare, a significant funding gap and mounting creditor pressure made the situation untenable.”