Kevin and Gabrielle McCallion opened The Thoughtful Spot Children’s Book Shop, on Skircoat Green Road in Skircoat Green, three years ago.

They have built a loyal following since but earlier this year announced they had taken the difficult decision to move on.

New owners have been found – and they intend to continue the store as a children’s book shop, say Kevin and Gabrielle.

The current owners of the book shop in Halifax are leaving

The couple’s last day at the store is on Saturday (April 27) when they are planning a day of “meet the authors”.

The line-up includes Tom Palmer from 10am until 11am , Chris Mould between 1pm and 2.30pm, and more.

For more details and the full list of authors who will be attending, visit The Thoughtful Spot’s Facebook page.