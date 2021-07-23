Boost for traders as additional day of trading revealed for Calderdale market

The town’s market is open every Sunday from 7am until 2pm for the sale of second-hand goods.

This is in addition to existing opening days of Wednesdays and Saturdays where there are stalls selling a wide range of products including fish, fruit, vegetables, bread, cakes and sweets, along with takeaway food available from the Market Café.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Strategy, Councillor Jane Scullion, said: “The market in Brighouse is located in the heart of the town, so it’s great news that it’s now open Sundays, providing additional opportunities for traders and increasing footfall to support stalls and other businesses around the town.

Brighouse market

“We’re passionate about the future of our markets and their importance has been particularly evident over the last 12 months - supporting our residents and boosting our local economy. Wider regeneration work in the borough will also support investment in our markets, with further significant funding recently announced for our market towns.

“We’re also now seeing renewed interest in stalls and if you’re considering becoming a trader at one of the borough’s many markets, why not find out more the opportunities currently available? Visit our website or speak to our friendly markets team who are happy to provide advice about becoming a trader and how the markets work.”

Brighouse Market was added to Calderdale Council’s markets portfolio in 2019 and has seen a recent growth in occupancy rates.

Local people have also taken the opportunity to sell used goods and the growth in this area means that a dedicated second-hand market can now open on Sundays.

Despite the challenges for many retail businesses over the last 12 months, Calderdale markets have seen an increase in demand and growth in new traders. Significant investment planned for many Calderdale market towns will further support the markets service; this includes the recently announced Towns Fund Deals for Brighouse and Todmorden and further opportunities through the Future High Streets fund.