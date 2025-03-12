Brighouse Aldi latest: Recruitment event to be held this weekend for store assistants at new Brighouse location
It will take place on Sunday, March 16 between 4pm and 6pm at the Aldi on New Hey Road, Huddersfield.
In a notice for the recruitment event Aldi shared: “We’re currently recruiting for hardworking individuals to join the team as Store Assistants at our Brighouse Store.
“If you’re looking for fantastic pay and benefits, flexible contracts, and the chance to be part of a close-knit team, come along to our recruitment event to meet our managers and find out more about what life at Aldi is like.
“We’re made up of small teams who love to work hard and never shy away from a challenge, so we want positive, efficient, friendly, all-round lovely people. Just like you.
“All candidates should bring their CV with them.”
For details on the position visit careers.aldirecruitment.co.uk/vacancies
The Aldi in Brighouse is currently taking shape, having replaced the former Wilko’s that closed in the town centre in 2023.
In January it was reported that the supermarket giant had submitted its licence application for the new store on Briggate.
The licence application, submitted to Calderdale Council, is to be able to sell alcohol from Monday to Sunday, from 6am until midnight.