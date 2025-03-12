Brighouse Aldi latest: Recruitment event to be held this weekend for store assistants at new Brighouse location

A recruitment event is being held this weekend as the Brighouse Aldi opening steps closer.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is for people to join the team as store assistants at the new Aldi in Brighouse.

It will take place on Sunday, March 16 between 4pm and 6pm at the Aldi on New Hey Road, Huddersfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction of Aldi in Brighouse town centre.

In a notice for the recruitment event Aldi shared: “We’re currently recruiting for hardworking individuals to join the team as Store Assistants at our Brighouse Store.

“If you’re looking for fantastic pay and benefits, flexible contracts, and the chance to be part of a close-knit team, come along to our recruitment event to meet our managers and find out more about what life at Aldi is like.

“We’re made up of small teams who love to work hard and never shy away from a challenge, so we want positive, efficient, friendly, all-round lovely people. Just like you.

“All candidates should bring their CV with them.”

For details on the position visit careers.aldirecruitment.co.uk/vacancies

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Aldi in Brighouse is currently taking shape, having replaced the former Wilko’s that closed in the town centre in 2023.

In January it was reported that the supermarket giant had submitted its licence application for the new store on Briggate.

The licence application, submitted to Calderdale Council, is to be able to sell alcohol from Monday to Sunday, from 6am until midnight.