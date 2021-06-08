The Government has said the money will help the town to grow their local economies, while also carving out new opportunities to reshape the look and feel of their areas.

Brighouse has been awarded £19.1m with the aim of breathing new life into neglected areas or unused buildings by creating vibrant spaces for businesses, community events or much needed new homes.

Sustainability is at the heart of many of the schemes with new greener transport infrastructure including cycle paths and pedestrian walkways that will connect areas in the greenest way possible.

Brighouse town centre

The Deals will also create thousands of jobs, with many towns investing in opportunities to improve skills through new vocational training hubs that will support high skilled and higher paid jobs in the area for local people.

Communities Secretary Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP said: We are levelling up towns and cities across the country by building stronger and more resilient local economies, boosting prosperity and opportunity in our communities, and helping them build back better from the pandemic.

"Today I am announcing new town deals in 26 areas, backed by over £610 million investment from the Towns Fund. This will support locally-led projects to transform disused buildings and public spaces, deliver new green transport and create new opportunities for people to develop new skills. This is a boost for communities and businesses across England.

Today’s announcement means that 79 Towns Deals have now been agreed - totalling over £2 billion investment in communities across England.

On July 27 2019 the Prime Minister announced that the £3.6 billion Towns Fund would support an initial 101 town deals across England.

A Town Deal is an agreement in principle between government, the Lead Council and the Town Deal Board. It will set out a vision and strategy for the town, and what each party agrees to do to achieve this vision.

The offers announced today respond to locally led proposals put forward by the lead council and Town Deal Boards with representation from business, the local community, public sectors and local MPs.