Brighouse Artisan Market attracted more than 14,000 visitors to the town

The market, organised by Brighouse BID, saw stalls filled with a variety of food, crafts and gifts enticing visitors and shoppers to the area.

Typically on a Sunday Brighouse town centre sees around 3,000 visitors, but with the market there was 14,900 shoppers welcomed to the town throughout the day in April.

The busiest time period during the event was 12pm to 2pm, with visitors enjoying the local produce that was on offer.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighouse Artisan Market. Picture: Julia Tum.

Helen Holdsworth, Project Manager, Brighouse BID, said: “We were so pleased that our first Brighouse market bounced back with such a bang after an event-free few years.

“A lot of the shops and businesses in town also opened on the day which saw over 14,000 visitors joining us.

“Feedback from stallholders, shoppers and shop owners was really positive and local families and visitors just really seemed to be enjoying and savouring being out at street events once more.

“It’s also set us up nicely for the upcoming 1940s weekend which is now just a few weeks away. We’re announcing the entertainment line up on Visit Brighouse social media in the run up to the 1940s event.”

The Brighouse 1940s Weekend is set to take place on Junne 4 and 5 as the town will step back in time for a weekend of vintage fun.

The whole town centre will become the venue for a host of 1940’s events and displays from Spitfires to vintage vehicles, home cooking to 1940’s dress and make up.