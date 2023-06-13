Brighouse BID is investing to make a cleaner, greener town for residents and visitors this summer

The BID, which represents all businesses across the town centre, has been working to attract more people from Calderdale, Yorkshire and beyond to visit, shop and spend time in Brighouse since 2019.

One of its priorities is to make Brighouse vibrant and welcoming, and a recent survey of members found that 95% believed having more flowers, plants and trees would make the town centre a more inviting place.

The research also showed that while half felt cleanliness was good or very good, a substantial number – one in five – believed it was poor, and the majority agreed it could be better.

Hanging Baskets in Brighouse

Some of the money raised through the BID levy from the town’s businesses will now be spent on a focused, deep clean of the town centre which will take place during June and July. The work will include graffiti and gum removal as well as cleaning up paths, streets and subways.

In addition, 50 hanging baskets are being installed across the town centre by Calderdale Council, who will also water and maintain them over the summer months.

Helen Holdsworth, BID project manager, said: “Over the next few months, we want to welcome as many people as we can to our town – both local residents who want to shop and spend time in our cafes, bars, pubs and restaurants, and those from further afield attracted by our busy events programme including our Dinosaur Fortnight and Artisan Market in August.

“It is important that when they make Brighouse their destination they are impressed by what we have to offer and how we look so they choose to return, which is why investing in a deep clean and hanging baskets to add colour to sparkling streets will be money well spent both for today and well into the future.

Hanging Baskets

“We also hope the investment will provide a boost to the brilliant work from volunteers, such as the Incredible Edible team, who spend so much of their own time, money and energy making the appearance of Brighouse as good as possible all year round. They play a crucial role in maintaining the day-to-day appearance of the town centre, and we want to support their amazing work.”