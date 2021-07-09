Brighouse business leaders welcome new prospects as town receives £19.1m

The new parklets in Brighouse town centre

One of 26 towns to receive the regeneration fund, this initiative is intended to support businesses in the town, create new jobs in the area, transform public spaces and cultural hot spots and deliver green transport links, all in a bid to increase footfall and drive forward the town’s growth plans.

Known for its successful events including the 1940s weekend and the artisan markets, Brighouse has firmly cemented itself as a destination town in the north, but through this funding it is hoped that the community can continue to go from strength to strength, rebuilding after the hardship of the last 14 months.

Following on from a number of small improvements recently implemented in the town including parklets on Commercial Street and the canal bankside, the next couple of years will see a series of impressive transformations with plans to regenerate empty shops and create a greener, more visitor-friendly community for all.

Lesley Adams, co-chair of the Brighouse BID steering group said: “This is fantastic news for our town, and one which we should all celebrate. This large sum of money will transform Brighouse for the benefit of all. Our town has so much potential, much of which is yet to be unlocked. Through this funding, we can evolve the town we all know and love to future proof it for all generations, creating a brighter, safer place to visit."

The Brighouse BID seeks to build on the town’s rich history and strong character, creating a place where everyone feels safe and secure.

The BID’s vision to is ensure that Brighouse is seen as a destination town, with a vibrant, lively and welcoming atmosphere where visitors will return time after time to shop and spend within the community.