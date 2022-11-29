Brighouse businesses on hunt for community angels to receive a Marks & Spencer hamper

Nominations are open until December 8, and Resin Bound Surfaces (RBS) and Purple Wellies want to hear about the volunteers and groups that tirelessly give their time and energy and really make a difference.

If you know someone or a group that deserves to be recognised and receive an unexpected Christmas treat, then nominate them now including why they are a community hero.

Andy Bramley RBS Operations Director said: “As a community-focused businesses, giving back to the community is part of our ethos.

M&S Chocolate & Champagne Hamper. Picture: Marks & Spencer

“We all know of individuals and groups who go out of their way to make life better for everyone else. We want to recognise those making a difference.

“We want to give back and so we’re calling people from across the area to nominate their community hero.”

