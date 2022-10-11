Brighouse businesses race to sign up to ‘easy’ gift card initiative - Brighouse Gift Card will launch in November

Working like a Mastercard, businesses in Brighouse need no additional equipment to accept the gift card as payment.

All types of business are eligible to be a venue where the card can be spent, including retail, hospitality, leisure, accommodation and services, and both independent operators and national brands.

Brighouse’s new gift card will be available to buy online as either a digital or a physical gift card. Once launched, the card will also be available to buy in person from the BID office.

Helen Holdsworth of Brighouse BID

Helen Holdsworth, project manager at Brighouse BID said the gift card will provide support for a range of sectors: “It’s great to see so many businesses signing up to accept the Brighouse Gift Card. We’ve undertaken various initiatives to encourage local shopping in the past, but a recent survey showed that 80% of our businesses wanted a gift card for our town, and it’s something that customers want too.

“Brighouse has a high proportion of independent businesses and shoppers who are very loyal to the town. The gift card is a way for us to sustain that loyalty and will be a positive force for our town, benefiting many different sectors.

“The Brighouse Gift Card will be so easy for our businesses. They don’t need any additional equipment. They don’t need to allocate a resource to manage the gift card. They simply register to accept the card, and it’s just an easy way for shoppers to spend with them.”

Helen believes that the ability for consumers to purchase either a digital or physical gift card once the programme launches will address the various needs of the different age groups: “This is a next generation gift card that will bring benefits to our town for many years to come. I urge all BID businesses to sign up to accept the card as payment, particularly as we approach the key Christmas trading period.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighouse Town Centre. Commercial Street.