A family-owned cafe in Brighouse is set to open a second site in Calderdale next year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

MAMIL Café Bar, which stands for Middle Aged Men in Lycra – a well-known acronym amongst the cycling community, became the name of a cycle themed Café Bar in Brighouse in March 2021.

Almost three years on and the team has secured a second site in Halifax.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner David Van Gestel and daughter Evie

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cafe will occupy the site which was formally known as ‘Good Mood’ on Commercial Street in the town centre.

Owner David Van Gestel, along with his wife Lisa and daughter Evie, opened the doors of MAMIL during Covid-19 and their small family-run business soon took Brighouse by storm, serving up breakfast, lunch, coffee and beer.

The team has now grown to nearly 20 employees who play a major role in the success of the business.

MAMIL Café Bar Halifax will open its doors in Spring 2024 and be open seven days a week.

MAMIL Cafe Bar in Brighouse in March 2021

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Café Bar will follow the same blueprint as the Brighouse business.

But owners say don’t be put off by their cycle theme, they offer a place for everyone, providing a place to relax, meet family and friends and have a good time, whether you’re ‘behind bars’ or not.

Owner David said: “I cannot think of a better place to open our second site.

"Halifax is our hometown and we are excited to be part of it’s future and growth.