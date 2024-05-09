Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New time limits have been introduced at a Brighouse supermarket car park.

Tesco, between Bradford Road and Huddersfield Road, has changed the restrictions in its car park to “better manage its spaces and deter anti-social behaviour”.

The changes come just a few weeks after the car park at what was Brighouse Wilko shut while the former home and garden store was demolished and a new Aldi is built there.

The new restrictions are two-and-a-half hour maximum stay between 6am and 10pm, one hour maximum stay between 10pm and midnight and 15 minute maximum stay between midnight and 6am as well as between 6pm and midnight on Sundays.

A spokesperson for Tesco said: “We have put in place new parking time limits at our Brighouse superstore.