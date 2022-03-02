Brighouse communications experts empower female-owned small businesses this International Women's Day

Stefanie Hopkins, the founder and managing director of Faith, has pledged to support one female business owner with four hours of free communications consultancy from the Faith team to support them with their communications strategy.

Based on her own experience of starting Faith PR fifteen years ago, Stefanie understands the unique challenges women face when running their own business and has pledged to help other female-owned businesses in the region.

Faith will offer a maximum of a half a day of time, which can be used on the below:

The Faith team

Creation of 4x visual templates for social media

Creation and distribution of one press release

90-minutes of consultancy with Stefanie or Account Director Tom Coates.

Social media audit

SEO audit

2x SEO optimised blog posts

Faith PR is asking female-owned businesses in the region to reach out and pitch how they would benefit from the communications support in growing their business.

Discussing the pledge to offer free PR support to a business owner, Stefanie Hopkins said; “Despite the recent news that women make up 40% of UK FTSE 100 board positions[1], compared with 12.5% just 10 years ago, gender equality has still not been realised. This International Women’s Day theme is #breakthebias and I want to support breaking the bias by helping to continue to support the progress female owned businesses.

“Which is why Faith wants to offer free communications consultancy and support to a woman who may already be running her own company, or someone who is following her dream of launching her own business.

“The Faith team are inspired by working mothers, single mums, sisters and friends and this International Women’s Day, we want to support others. It’s crucial we work together to forge positive visibility of women.”

Faith PR is an award-winning PR, social media, and communications agency, working with local, national, and global businesses and organisations across consumer and B2B sectors. Its client list includes Twisted Automotive, Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, The Sleep Charity, and World Kinect Energy Services.