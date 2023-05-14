News you can trust since 1853
Brighouse dog groomers branch out to open bakery serving up treats for pooches

Pet groomers in Brighouse have launched a second venture – a bakery for dogs.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 14th May 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

The Hound Ville Bakery, on Huddersfield Road in Brighouse, sells dog cakes, cupcakes and other delights - all made by a dedicated in-house baker.

They even make special celebration cakes to make dogs’ birthdays and the days they were brought home by their owners.

It is run by the same team who have the dog grooming and walking service next door, who also have a salon in East Bierley.

Houndville dog bakery in BrighouseHoundville dog bakery in Brighouse
The bakery even does celebration cakesThe bakery even does celebration cakes
