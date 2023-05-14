Brighouse dog groomers branch out to open bakery serving up treats for pooches

The Hound Ville Bakery, on Huddersfield Road in Brighouse, sells dog cakes, cupcakes and other delights - all made by a dedicated in-house baker.

They even make special celebration cakes to make dogs’ birthdays and the days they were brought home by their owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is run by the same team who have the dog grooming and walking service next door, who also have a salon in East Bierley.

Houndville dog bakery in Brighouse