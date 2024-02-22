Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family-owned firm was officially incorporated in March 1944 by engineer Horace Denford.

Having relocated to Yorkshire from London to escape the Blitz bombing campaign of World War Two, Horace established Denford Engineering at Box Tree Mills in Halifax, before moving to Birds Royd in Brighouse the following decade.

The company moved to its current premises, an 18,500 sq. ft facility on Armytage Road Industrial Estate, in 2010.

The Denford and F1 in Schools teams outside their office on Armytage Industrial Estate, Brighouse

The educational machine tool provider is now supplying to over 80 countries across globe, the company’s reach expands far beyond its Yorkshire roots, with Denford machines present in some of the most prestigious organisations in the world, including University of Columbia, UCL, YAS Marina Circuit, and Herriott Watt University.

To celebrate its eightieth anniversary, Denford is set to launch a new website in the summer of 2024.

Andrew Denford, chief executive, said: “It’s a fantastic achievement to have been in business for eight decades, and something we’re incredibly proud of.

