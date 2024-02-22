Brighouse engineering company celebrates 80 years in business
and live on Freeview channel 276
The family-owned firm was officially incorporated in March 1944 by engineer Horace Denford.
Having relocated to Yorkshire from London to escape the Blitz bombing campaign of World War Two, Horace established Denford Engineering at Box Tree Mills in Halifax, before moving to Birds Royd in Brighouse the following decade.
The company moved to its current premises, an 18,500 sq. ft facility on Armytage Road Industrial Estate, in 2010.
The educational machine tool provider is now supplying to over 80 countries across globe, the company’s reach expands far beyond its Yorkshire roots, with Denford machines present in some of the most prestigious organisations in the world, including University of Columbia, UCL, YAS Marina Circuit, and Herriott Watt University.
To celebrate its eightieth anniversary, Denford is set to launch a new website in the summer of 2024.
Andrew Denford, chief executive, said: “It’s a fantastic achievement to have been in business for eight decades, and something we’re incredibly proud of.
"As one of the last remaining manufacturers of CNC machines in the UK, we are committed to ensuring the next generation of engineers is provided with the equipment and knowledge to flourish in industry, and we look forward to seeing what the next 80 years bring, both for Denford, and the students we support.”