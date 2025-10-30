Brighouse estate agency celebrates ten years in business
In 2015, father and son Jonathan and Samuel Marsh opened Marsh and Marsh Properties, in Hipperholme.
The company started with no properties, but now has around 200 properties on their books.
Jonathan worked for the Halifax Building Society for more than 25 years and developed software for the house price index.
"I moved into marketing, and after doing that for a few years, I retrained as an estate agent,” he said.
"Samuel was doing his PhD and wanted to set-up the business with me."
On why he thinks the business has lasted ten years, Jonathan said: “By providing reasonably priced and reliable service.
"We're one of the few people you could class as trustworthy.
"We started with nothing, our windows were empty.
"We just put in pictures of mud huts to make ot look a bit more interesting and say 'your house could be here'.
"Once people realised what we were like, word spread and year on year, we've gone from strength to strength."
The company was named as gold winner of estate agents in Halifax at this year’s British Property Awards, and to celebrate their tenth anniversary, they have commissioned a painting by Brighouse-based artist Roger Davies.
"It was quite surprising,” Jonathan said of the award, “but I put most of it down to my son's work and effort.
"He's the heart and soul of the company."
Jonathan says the business is focused on retaining its family feel in the future.
"We're not into big, blossimg branches, going from one to three to five, because I've seen too many companies over-stretch themselves,” he said.
"We want to retain that family-friendly feel."