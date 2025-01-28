Brighouse estate agent wins three national awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

EweMove Estate Agency is celebrating after becoming the first-ever estate agency to win the ‘triple crown’ at the UK’s biggest agency event, for the third year running.

EweMove triumphed ahead of thousands of competitors to win three prestigious awards;

- Best National Sales- Best National Lettings- Best National Sales & Lettings Agent

Olly Whitehouse is the Branch Director at EweMove Brighouse. He is delighted to be part of the team which were presented with the awards at the recent EA Masters event in London.

Olly Whitehouse, EweMove Brighouse said:

“Winning these awards shows the level of customer care we provide to all of our customers.

The EA Masters awards looked at 13,080 estate agency offices across the country so to be the winner is a huge achievement, we're delighted.

We were independently judged on our property marketing, customer service and results during a large-scale mystery shopping exercise of all other estate agents across the country.'

One of the awards that EweMove won was the 'Best Sales & Lettings National'

Estate Agents across the country are rigorously assessed based on the number of successful property sales, % of asking price achieved for homeowners and customer feedback. The top 20% performers are then put through practical assessment with mystery shoppers at every stage of the sales and lettings process.

Throughout, agencies are scored and reviewed based on their response times, response quality and overall delivery of service. EweMove excelled in all areas and will again feature in the Best Estate Agency Guide 2025.

EweMove is also collectively rated Excellent on the review site Trustpilot with over 20,000 5 Star reviews from buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants. They credit this to EweMove business owners going the extra mile to ensure clients are happy.

EweMove have branches all across the UK area, including locally in Halifax, Brighouse, Cleckheaton and Huddersfield.

The EweMove head office is also local in Cleckheaton.

You can find out more information on their website - www.EweMove.com