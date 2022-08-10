Brighouse firm achieves ‘Best Companies’ accolade along with another year of solid growth

Siddall and Hilton Products, the Brighouse-based manufacturer, has been recognised as one of the UK’s ‘Best Companies’ to work, achieving one star accreditation  for the ‘world-class employee engagement’ of its 60-strong workforce.

By Abigail Kellett
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 7:00 am

It was ranked amongst the top 10 manufacturing companies, the top 50 companies in the Yorkshire & Humber region and the top 75 small companies in the UK.

The company, which had previously been given a ‘one to watch’ rating, once again took part in the nationally recognised and respected ‘Best Companies’ scheme which is a standard of excellence for UK businesses.

The initiative assesses workplace engagement and measures it against the rigorous Best Companies Index score, which covers factors such as leadership, wellbeing and personal growth, in order to celebrate and showcase outstanding employers.

Chief executive of Siddall and Hilton Products Ian Thurley

“Since the MBO three years ago, the business has undergone a transformation with significant investment in equipment and process improvements, along with cultural change aimed at empowering our team and ensuring that they come along with us on our growth journey,” explains chief executive Ian Thurley. “To have been recognised by such a prestigious national scheme as a company which is ‘very good to work for’ is a real achievement, showing that we have been able to create a highly engaged and committed team.”

After putting in a resilient performance amid the pandemic disruption of 2020/21, Siddall and Hilton Products also returned a strong financial performance for the year ending 31 March 2022, achieving a turnover of £25.3m.

