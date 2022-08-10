Brighouse firm achieves ‘Best Companies’ accolade along with another year of solid growth

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was ranked amongst the top 10 manufacturing companies, the top 50 companies in the Yorkshire & Humber region and the top 75 small companies in the UK.

The company, which had previously been given a ‘one to watch’ rating, once again took part in the nationally recognised and respected ‘Best Companies’ scheme which is a standard of excellence for UK businesses.

The initiative assesses workplace engagement and measures it against the rigorous Best Companies Index score, which covers factors such as leadership, wellbeing and personal growth, in order to celebrate and showcase outstanding employers.

“Since the MBO three years ago, the business has undergone a transformation with significant investment in equipment and process improvements, along with cultural change aimed at empowering our team and ensuring that they come along with us on our growth journey,” explains chief executive Ian Thurley. “To have been recognised by such a prestigious national scheme as a company which is ‘very good to work for’ is a real achievement, showing that we have been able to create a highly engaged and committed team.”