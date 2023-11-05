News you can trust since 1853
Brighouse firm embarks on further expansion at headquarters

Hawley Group Holdings Limited has undertaken its latest expansion at Parkview House, on Woodvale Office Park in Brighouse.
By Tom Scargill
Published 5th Nov 2023, 14:00 GMT
The company has signed a new lease for the ground floor office suite, strengthening its presence in this historic and beautifully developed former 1800s silk mill.

The self-contained office space spans an impressive 2,040 sq ft and features private restrooms and kitchen facilities.

This expansion comes on the heels of Hawley Group’s move into the 4,500 sq ft second floor earlier this year.

Parkview HouseParkview House
With this new addition, the firm now occupies approximately 6,500 sq ft of this meticulously restored heritage property.

Hawley Group, founded in 2010, has come a long way since its humble beginnings in a small Northowram office.

Today, the company boasts a dedicated team of 26 staff members who specialise in building services and energy efficiency.

Julia Ford, marketing manager at Towngate PLC, noted: “We are pleased to have been able to assist the Hawley Group with their expansion plans at the Woodvale Office Park and look forward to our continued working relationship.

Woodvale Office ParkWoodvale Office Park
"As Towngate’s office sits close by, we are able to witness the firm’s success firsthand from the neighbouring property.”

Andrew Hawley, founder and CEO of Hawley Group Holdings Limited, commented: “We are excited about this latest expansion and the opportunities it brings. Our commitment to providing outstanding services to our clients remains unwavering, and we are grateful for the support of Towngate PLC in this journey.”

