Hawley Group Holdings Limited has undertaken its latest expansion at Parkview House, on Woodvale Office Park in Brighouse.

The company has signed a new lease for the ground floor office suite, strengthening its presence in this historic and beautifully developed former 1800s silk mill.

The self-contained office space spans an impressive 2,040 sq ft and features private restrooms and kitchen facilities.

This expansion comes on the heels of Hawley Group’s move into the 4,500 sq ft second floor earlier this year.

Parkview House

With this new addition, the firm now occupies approximately 6,500 sq ft of this meticulously restored heritage property.

Hawley Group, founded in 2010, has come a long way since its humble beginnings in a small Northowram office.

Today, the company boasts a dedicated team of 26 staff members who specialise in building services and energy efficiency.

Julia Ford, marketing manager at Towngate PLC, noted: “We are pleased to have been able to assist the Hawley Group with their expansion plans at the Woodvale Office Park and look forward to our continued working relationship.

Woodvale Office Park

"As Towngate’s office sits close by, we are able to witness the firm’s success firsthand from the neighbouring property.”