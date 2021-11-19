Brighouse firm welcomes the Moores Furniture Group to PR roster

Emma Leonard, managing director of Unify.

Appointed to support the brand’s campaign activity in the run up to its 75th anniversary, Unify will be responsible for amplifying the Moores brand across key consumer and trade press.

With an extensive network of kitchen, bedroom and bathroom (KBB) contacts and a track record of executing successful PR campaigns, Unify is well placed to support Moores with its visions for the future.

A union of two Northern businesses, Unify and Moores will be working closely together to secure top tier media coverage across key topics including trend-led design, product innovation, marketing and sustainability.

Emma Leonard, managing director of Unify, explains: “We are thrilled to be working with another KBB client. We love everything about interiors from walls and floors through to kitchens and bathrooms. It’s a sector we are hugely passionate about and have built up extensive experience in.

“As a boutique Northern agency we combine a personal, small business approach with reach on a national and international scale. Our results speak for themselves and are testament to our connections within the industry.”