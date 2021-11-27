Brighouse frim Lattitude7 presented with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise

Lattitude7 is presented with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise by the Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire

Lattitude7 has been recognised for its excellence in Promoting Opportunity through Social Mobility.

Set up in 2010 the firm provides training in personal development, teamwork, leadership, and business improvement.

A large part of their work is a CSR initiative where 30% of their efforts are provided in-kind and directly focused on helping disadvantaged individuals and groups.

This pro-bono element is geared to promoting opportunity and achieving significant change in the lives of others, especially their acquisition of skills, attitude, confidence, and resilience,

to have a better chance of finding and staying in work or self-employment.

Founder and owner of Lattitude7, Dr. Martin Haigh MBE said: “It is an absolute honour for our business to be recognised with a Queen’s Award. We have worked hard to support the

disadvantaged, especially in the Calderdale community, and it is especially pleasing to see young people gain the confidence and skills to enter the world of work.

"I would like to sincerely thank our staff, associates, suppliers, partners and clients for their support during the past 11 years and I wish all our participants the very best of good fortune with their employment.

"To have achieved the highest recognition possible for any British business is just amazing and a real testament to the collective effort of the team and our supporters.

"The award provides our company with independent validation as being not only a business that can prosper in a commercial marketplace but also provides important social value for people in the local community.”

The award was presented to Martin by the Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire and by the High Sheriff of West Yorkshire at a celebration event held for 30 people.