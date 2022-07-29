Following their win at the Eaton Smith Business of the Month awards earlier this year, the firm was put forward to compete against 11 other winners of the monthly award over the last 12 months.

The award ceremony was held on Friday 1st July as a breakfast event at The John Smith’s Stadium. With over 100 guests in attendance, the winners of the Business of the Year were announced as Easy Bathrooms, with Flow Fulfilment landing second place.

Phillip Clarke, Partner at Eaton Smith Solicitors and member of the judging panel, commented, "Flow Fulfilment has shown incredible business development and growth, especially in recent years. The expert knowledge they have within the industry is what does and will elevate them above other businesses within the same industry. They impressed the judges by creating a perfect balance between high-quality service and product, and true commitment to providing thorough support to other businesses with their own development".

Brighouse fulfilment firm comes out tops at business awards

Flow Fulfilment was established in 2008 by husband-and-wife duo, Richard and Helen Standing alongside good friend Mick Taylor, with the aim of helping to save businesses money on their mailing and fulfilment and help to increase their clients’ revenue and profits.