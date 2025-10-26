Brighouse hair extensions specialist celebrates being up for two awards
Lydia Neill, owner of Baddielocks Hair Extensions is up for the Remicachet Extensionist of the Year Award For Yorkshire and Humber and the National Extensionist of the Year Award.
The winners will be announced at the Remicachet Black Tie event awards in Manchester on November 15.
Lydia opened her business four years ago and is expanding due to demand with a new space coming soon.
Lydia said: “It feels absolutely surreal and incredible to be up for such a prestigious award, four years ago when I launched my business I could have only dreamed of where we are now.
"It makes all the hard work worth it and I am so grateful and thankful to every single one of my amazing clients who have made this possible!”