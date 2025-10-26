Brighouse hair extensions specialist celebrates being up for two awards

By Abigail Kellett
Published 26th Oct 2025, 11:30 GMT
A Brighouse hair extensions and hair loss specialist has announced that she is up for two awards.

Lydia Neill, owner of Baddielocks Hair Extensions is up for the Remicachet Extensionist of the Year Award For Yorkshire and Humber and the National Extensionist of the Year Award.

The winners will be announced at the Remicachet Black Tie event awards in Manchester on November 15.

Lydia opened her business four years ago and is expanding due to demand with a new space coming soon.

Lydia Neill, owner of Baddielocks Hair Extensions.

Lydia said: “It feels absolutely surreal and incredible to be up for such a prestigious award, four years ago when I launched my business I could have only dreamed of where we are now.

"It makes all the hard work worth it and I am so grateful and thankful to every single one of my amazing clients who have made this possible!”

