Brighouse headquartered Pennine Pneumatic Services Ltd appoints new Managing Director
Effective from the start if this month, Matt, who has been Operations Director since 2018, takes over from Ian Harrison who has led the company for the past five years. Ian will be staying on as an executive director.
“I’m excited to step into the Managing Director role at PPS, having worked closely with Ian to develop the business over the last six years. We have a fantastic team and culture at PPS, and I know we are in a great position for this next step.
“As we look ahead at the next period of growth our strategic priorities are our commitment to sustainability, quality of our service delivery, increasing our product offering and the continual development our people.” Matt O’Connor, PPS Managing Director
Established in 1991, PPS has become one of the regions leading providers of complete turnkey production solutions. Now employing over 90 people; PPS design, supply, install and maintain compressed air systems across Yorkshire, the North and the UK.
“I’m pleased to handover the responsibility to Matt, I know the business will be in safe hands as we share a lot of the same values,” added Ian Harrison.
“PPS has changed a lot in the 22 years I have been here, we’ve grown massively but aways had people at the heart of it.”
PPS have been part of the R&G Fluid Power Group (R&G) since 2018, as Managing Director of PPS Matt will also be responsible for leading the Pneumatics Division of R&G.