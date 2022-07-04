Brighouse home care provider celebrates accolades from industry website

Staff from Precious Passionate Care

The company, based on Birds Royd Lane, have won an award for being the number one care company with homecare.co.uk for the sixth year running.

May Downes, managing director, said: "As the owner and registered manager of Precious Passionate Care Ltd, it gives me great satisfaction for the sixth year consecutively to score 10 out of 10 on homecare.co.ok.

"This award is for all the employees for their exemplary care, commitment to providing an excellent service and going that extra mile to ensure our service users needs are met.

"I am so proud of our team of carers and office staff.