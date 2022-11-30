Brighouse is set to lose another high street bank - this is when Brighouse HSBC will close

The town’s branch of the HSBC Bank, on Market Street, is expected to close on May 16, 2023.

This closure comes after Brighouse’s branch of Santander closed by in 2021.

HSBC said the closures were due to fewer people using physical branches to do their banking.

The firm said the number of people visiting an HSBC branch had has fallen by 65% in five years.

An HSBC statement said: "The decline in branch use has accelerated so much since the Covid-19 pandemic that some of the branches closing are now serving fewer than 250 customers a week."

