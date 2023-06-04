News you can trust since 1853
Brighouse IT provider celebrates its 20th year in business - the company is now home to a 42-strong team of technical specialists

Brighouse-headquartered managed service provider (MSP), Fusion IT Management (Fusion), is celebrating its 20th year in business.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 4th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

The milestone comes in conjunction with a notable growth in headcount for the firm — having increased by 30% over the past twelve months.

The company is now home to a 42-strong team of technical specialists.

Building upon this momentum, Fusion has set its sights on further expansion before the end of 2023 too. With one role for development and two roles for support currently available, these efforts are already firmly underway.

Fusion IT DirectorsFusion IT Directors
The brand's growing portfolio of clients includes award-winning, Legal 500-recommended law firm Ramsdens Solicitors LLP, UK Top 100 legal and regulatory advisors Bevan Brittan, and global automation specialist and market leader in bespoke automation Sewtec Automation Limited, to name a few.

"We are thrilled to mark our 20th anniversary by announcing substantial growth in our team," said Jamie Watson, managing director.

“While advancements in our technology play an instrumental role in this trajectory, it is our people who truly define our footprint in the IT sector — taking a solution-agnostic approach to support, and ensuring everything we do adds true value to our clients’ business objectives.”

Helen Newton, head of business transformation, said: “The strategic growth of our team reflects Fusion’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technology advancements and exceeding the expectations of our thriving customer base.

"By nurturing a larger pool of talent, we hope to enhance our capacity to deliver strategic technical solutions, accelerate digital transformation initiatives, and forge partnerships that bolster our ambitious growth plans.”

