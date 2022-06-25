Brighouse IT specialist appoints new Chief Technical Officer, grows team and earns ISO accreditations

James previously held the role of IT operations manager within Fusion IT and, during his time with the business, he has successfully built the firm’s cloud platform, evolving from a handful of servers to a large multi-redundant array of complex systems, helping the business reach new heights.

Commenting on his new role, James said: “I’m excited for this next chapter in my new role as the CTO of Fusion IT. I want to express my gratitude to Jamie for trusting and supporting me to grow in the past three years.

“I look forward to getting stuck in and helping to make a positive difference to our technical operations, as well as driving forward in our goals for the year ahead and beyond.”

Fusion IT Management CTO, James Robinson.

In addition to James’ appointment, Fusion IT has also welcomed two new recruits to the wider team.

Karolina Mroz joins Fusion in the role of MatterSphere developer, after having successfully completed an undergraduate course in Computer Science at Sheffield Hallam University.

MatterSphere is a robust client and matter management system that provides legal firms with a single, unified way to view and manage day-to-day activities.

Karolina will support the development of current projects, including the design, development and implementation of software solutions to meet clients’ needs.

Joining her in the MatterSphere team is Kamil Sora, who will work as a support developer.

A Computer Science with Artificial Intelligence graduate, Kamil will support the development team with the MatterSphere product to generate and produce data reports to help ensure that the most effective solution is implemented to meet the clients’ needs.

To top off a fine period of achievement for Fusion, the firm has also announced its achievement of ISO 9001 and 27001 standards.

Fusion IT is one of only a small number of IT businesses based in West Yorkshire to achieve this status.

The ISO 9001 certification ensures that Fusion IT follows a framework that constantly refines processes and procedures, while improving client experience and ensuring quality services and solutions.

Reflecting on the new promotion, appointments and recent accreditations, Fusion IT managing director, Jamie Watson said: “I am pleased to announce James as our new CTO. He has been a real asset to the team for more than three years and this new role will help to further develop both his skillset and our future business plans.

“We are delighted to further expand our team and expertise through the appointment of Karolina and Kamil; their roles will both contribute to our wider client offering.