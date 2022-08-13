Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fusion’s development team will continue to provide collaborative solutions to clients globally under the brand Expedite Law, specialising in legal and case management software.

The team has a wealth of expertise in these areas, including robust partnerships with case management experts MatterSphere and Peppermint, developing custom solutions for users of the software.

Fusion has a proven track record in transforming professional services, including working with leading law firms including; Bevan Brittan, Taylor Rose MW and Thompsons Solicitors, and having more recently acquired ISO accreditations

The team at Fusion IT Management.

9001 and 27001.

Managing director of Fusion IT, Jamie Watson, said: “We have seen significant growth over the last few years, particularly within the legal sector, and felt that now was the perfect time to truly define our branding and outputs,

and focus our team on their own specialities, giving each brand the time and care that it deserves.”

Gary Colclough, development director at Fusion, will be heading up the Expedite Law division.

Gary added: “I am incredibly proud of our team and the work that has gone in behind the scenes ahead of this launch.

“In the last 12 years, we have built up a fantastic team of solicitors, legal professionals, analysts, developers and project managers all with a wealth of knowledge of legal case and process management.

“Expedite Law gives us a platform, within the Fusion IT group, to shout about this expertise and showcase our suite of services, products and accelerators.

“It also allows our dedicated MatterSphere, Peppermint and Web Services teams to broadcast their continued implementation and delivery successes.

“Working together with our partners and the wider Fusion IT Group, we will continue to offer our clients solutions to optimise processes and deliver cost savings and efficiencies, all while ensuring their infrastructure

continues to be robust, secure and compliant.”