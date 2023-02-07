Brighouse IT specialist unveils stunning growth in 2022 with landmark milestones

Fusion provides IT Support, IT Solutions and Systems Development for firms across the UK, including Bush and Co, Bevan Brittan and Ramsdens Solicitors.

Expedite Law was launched to support the Legal Sector with bespoke developments and IT Solutions, specialising in Legal and Case Management Software.

2022 saw IT Operations Manager James Robinson promoted to Chief Technical Officer, and James Wroot move from 1st Line IT Engineer to 2nd Line IT Engineer.

To top off a fine period of achievement for Fusion, the firm has also announced its achievement of ISO 9001 and 27001 standards, further solidifying its commitment to placing quality, the client experience and the management of information security at the forefront of everything that it does.

Chief Technology Officer, James Robinson, said: “I'm incredibly proud to have worked my way up to such an important role at Fusion, and I’m honoured to be part of such a brilliant team that has driven a year of success.”

“Our culture is at the core of everything we do and is the driving force behind our teams’ amazing results, client relationships and personal successes.”

“I look forward to continuing this trajectory in 2023 with lots of exciting projects in the pipeline.”

Managing Director of Fusion IT, Jamie Watson, commented: “We have seen significant growth over the last few years, and it’s been so exciting to see that accelerate in 2022, while also being able to give back to our community and the Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust.

“We now have two clear visions for the Fusion and Expedite Law teams, each driving forward within their specialist areas and skillsets. Our success is down to our incredible teams, which I am really proud to have grown this year.”

Alongside the new clients, new starters and promotions within the business, Fusion has also completed a successful charity campaign in support of the Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust, and sponsored Porsche racer Simon Clark.

