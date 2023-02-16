Brighouse legal tech specialist expands offering with launch of new legal software packages

Expedite Law operates globally, supporting clients with legal IT and case management software solutions. Clients include leading law firms such as Irwin Mitchell and Foot Anstey.

Peppermint Technology, a long-term partner of the Expedite team, is a cloud-based, all-in-one legal service system that helps law firms to optimise their processes and exceed client expectations.

The new Accelerator solutions will empower law firms to manage and streamline activities to help create an efficient and compliant workflow across a practice.

Gary Colclough, development director at Expedite Law

The Accelerators cover Litigation, Conveyancing, Plot Sales and Debt Recovery and utilise efficient automations, document workflows, enhanced user journeys and transaction management that improve case and matter processes for all

involved.

Gary Colclough, development director at Expedite Law, said: “We are excited to launch these new Accelerators with our partners at Peppermint Technology.

“Following the launch of the Expedite Law brand in August, this is the next step to solidify our presence as a leading case management solutions provider.

Mike Walker, Chief Technology Officer at Peppermint Technology

“Our ambition for these solutions is that they become instrumental in the smooth running and delivery of cases in law firms across the globe.”

Mike Walker, Chief Technology Officer at Peppermint Technology, added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with the Expedite team on these Accelerators, uniting both our areas of expertise to create robust solutions and processes for law firms.

“They slot seamlessly into existing Peppermint technology to deliver a fresh and efficient workflow that will deliver quality for years to come, saving time and making a positive impact together.”

Alongside the launch of the Accelerators, Expedite Law and Peppermint Technology have released a webinar and demonstration exploring how Accelerators can positively support legal processes and workflows to create efficiencies and reduce risks. To view the session, please visit: www.pepperminttechnology.co.uk

Expedite Law is the sister brand of Fusion IT Management, which specialises in legal IT solutions and case and matter management software.

