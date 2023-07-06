Chairman of the award-winning company, Adrian Barraclough, said: “We are a family owned and run manufacturer of windows and doors and we are on a roll with tremendous plans for growth over the next few months.

"We have won awards for our products, our training and many others and we are a finalist in the local Calderdale business awards for Best Manufacturer.

"But we could not have done it without the tremendous team of local people in every department, and now we need more of them to get to the next level.”

Photo: Quickslide

Among the new staff Quickslide are hoping to employ are window and door fabricators and shift supervisors.

"We are always looking for good people,” said Adrian. “And we make sure our people can see a positive career path with ongoing training and great conditions.”

Apply by emailing a CV to [email protected]