Brighouse PR Agency Faith shortlisted for a hattrick of prestigious business awards

The PR, social and content agency has been shortlisted in the ‘Best Team’ category in the PR industry’s premier awards, the CIPR PRide Awards, the Prolific North Marketing Awards 2022, for a not-for-profit client campaign and as ‘Best Small Business’ in the inaugural Connect Yorkshire Business Awards.

Faith’s nominations are reward for coming through the challenging pandemic period, stronger than ever, with a 20 per cent growth since 2020, a new building, new brand, ethos and mission.

The CIPR PRide Awards recognise the outstanding work the PR industry has produced over the past year and Faith’s shortlisting reflects the results of all its hard work, investing more than £200K in a new building and appointing a new account director to lead its digital accounts.

The team at Faith. Picture: John Steel

Faith’s shortlist in the 2022 annual Prolific North Marketing Awards, is for the ‘best not for profit campaign’ category, for its work with The Sleep Charity: Empowering the Nation to Sleep Better. Through this campaign Faith has helped raise awareness of the charity’s sleep helpline and wider support services.

The inaugural Connect Yorkshire Business Awards have been launched to celebrate Connect Yorkshire’s members’ hard work and dedication, within the local and national business community and to recognise businesses that have demonstrated great achievements. Faith’s award nomination shortlisting in the ‘Small Business of the Year’ category is for the team’s hard work to win more than 60 new clients in the past 24 months.

Managing director, Stefanie Hopkins said: “Coming out of a difficult couple of years, I am so proud of Faith and the team for being shortlisted for these three awards. It’s an honour and a credit to the skills and experience of everyone at Faith to be selected from so many great businesses and agencies in the region.