Brighouse salon celebrates being shortlisted in three categories at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards

Astra Hair has been shortlisted in the categories Best For Blonde, Hair Extension Specialist of the year and Best Colour Salon categories.

Claire Howard opened the salon back in September 2022 and this is her second time as a finalist at The UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

Last year Claire entered the Best New Salon category and placed top 10 in the district and 16th in the whole of Yorkshire and the Humber.

Amy Bowe and Claire Howard at Astra Hair in Brighouse

"My salon has gone from strength to strength,” said Claire. “I have amazing clients who I appreciate so much.

"They trust me with their hair, allow me to be creative, and in return I make them feel amazing, confident and give them the hair they have dreamed of.

“This year I have entered three categories, I showcased my work and was over the moon to find out I have been awarded finalist in all 3 categories.

“There is myself who specialises in blondes, big colour transformations and hair extensions, along with Amy who specialises in curly hair and who is also an amazing colourist.

Astra Hair in Brighouse

“Astra Hair had only been open for 10 months and I’m excited to see what the future has in store.”

The UK Hair and Beauty Awards community come together each year to celebrate the hair and beauty industry in style.