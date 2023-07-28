News you can trust since 1853
Brighouse salon has three hairdressers shortlisted for HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards 2023

Three stylists from a Edward & Co in Brighouse have been shortlisted for two awards at HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards, sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 28th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST- 2 min read

Gary Taylor and Joe Taylor have finalised for North Western Hairdresser of the Year, while Elyse Pointon is through to the Trend Image of the Year category.

Widely regarded as the highlight of the hairdressing calendar, the annual awards – now in their 39th year - celebrate the outstanding creative and technical skills of stylists from across the United Kingdom.

Winners will be announced on Monday, November 27 in London.

Gary and Joe Taylor have been shortlisted at the national awards.Gary and Joe Taylor have been shortlisted at the national awards.
Gary and Joe made the shortlist having submitted four photographic images demonstrating the breadth of their hairdressing expertise, including both technical and creative abilities.

They will now submit a further four images for the final round of judging, which takes place in September.

"It’s a dream come true to make the finals,” said Gary.

Joe continued: "Our industry is full of such talented creatives, so to be shortlisted alongside names we admire so much feels very special.”

Elyse Pointon has been shortlisted at the national awards.Elyse Pointon has been shortlisted at the national awards.
Elyse’s category required a single photographic image showcasing a commercial, wearable look reflecting current trends.

Elyse said: ‘I’m incredibly proud of my collection and hope the judges will see the passion and time that has gone into creating it.”

Jayne Lewis-Orr, Executive Director of HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards said: “Almost forty years since their inception, HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards continue to be the most coveted accolade in hairdressing, celebrating the artistry and expertise of the remarkable individuals that make up our industry.

"The Edward & Co team have each presented work that is both eye-catching and inspiring, showcasing a diversity of skills and an eye for detail. They should feel incredibly proud to have made an impact amongst such impressive competition.”

Schwarzkopf Professional has been the sole sponsor of the event since its launch in 1985. Julian Crane, General Manager for Henkel Beauty Care Professional UK & Ireland, said: “Schwarzkopf Professional is honoured to once again be sponsoring this celebrated event which recognises the remarkable talents of the British hairdressing industry.

"Our finalists have produced work brimming with passion, creativity and skill and I am delighted to see their expertise recognised at this level.”

