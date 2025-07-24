Brighouse shop closes its doors but owner says "it's not the end" for the business

A Brighouse shop has announced that it has closed– but that it’s also not the end for the business.

Bean and Bemble was founded in 2020 by Michelle Dodds, a surface pattern and print designer.

The business officially opened in 2021 selling colourful homeware and gifts including art prints, greeting cards, tableware and more.

The shop was located at Kershaw’s Garden Centre on Halifax Road.

Michelle said: “I wanted to share some important news and say a heartfelt thank you for all your support over the past few months

“Sadly, our Brighouse shop is now closed—not through choice, but due to circumstances outside of our control.

“We poured our hearts (and hard-earned money) into transforming that spider-infested shell into the beautiful shop many of you visited and loved.

“Alongside running our online businesses, my brother Simon and I worked tirelessly to create something special – a space that truly reflected both my designs and his beautiful furniture.

“To everyone who popped in, admired the shop and shared kind words – thank you. It meant the world.”

Despite closing its current location the business is still open online and Michelle said that a new location has been found.

“This is a setback, yes, but it’s not the end,” she added. “In fact, we’re already looking ahead. We’ve hopefully found a fantastic new location and we’ll share more as soon as we can!

“In the meantime, Bean and Bemble is still very much open online – and I’d be so grateful for your continued support.

"To say thank you, I’m offering ten per cent off everything with the code BEANANDBEMBLE10.

“Please note: I’m taking a short break to rest and recharge, so any orders placed will be dispatched during the week commencing August 11.”

Bean and Bemble hopes to open in a new location in late summer 2025.