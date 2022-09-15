Golden Linings, on Bethel Street, is a family-friendly space opened by two sisters who want to ensure parents and children feel welcome.

Esther Dench and Leah Burke are both mums to young children, and wanted to provide the kind of space they felt was needed in the area.

Both used to work for the family’s business, Children’s Place Day Nurseries, and Leah is a trained early years teacher while Esther is a qualfied psychotherapist.

Sisters Esther Dench, left, and Leah Burke, at Golden Linings Brighouse.

As well as offering a relaxing place for people to enjoy a cuppa, Golden Linings has an imagination play area and book corner for little ones and a shop offering wholesome children’s toys.

They are hoping to take their shop online soon, and expand to offer outdoor play.

"We opened last Thursday and we've had a really positive reaction,” said Esther.

"Everyone who has come and really loved what we've got to offer.

"We wanted to create an environment that everyone feels relaxed in.

"We love it. We've created a space where we love to be.”

She said there has been an influx of independent businesses into Brighouse over the past few months, and the siblings are excited about the regeneration the town seems to be undergoing.

"We've both live in Brighouse all our lives and it's been really great to become part of the Brighouse community,” she added.