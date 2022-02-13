Brighouse steel mesh manufacturer invests £350,000 in factory upgrades

The company undertook a three-week project to completely replace the roof of one of its factories on Foundry Street, over the Christmas period.

A new heating system was installed in both factory units, replacing old and inefficient gas heaters, at the same time.

Ian Thurley, chief executive Siddall and Hilton Products, said: “It’s great to see our world-class vision starting to take shape.

The refurbished welding machine

“As a business with a 127-year heritage, there are parts of the site, both buildings and machinery, which need to be upgraded and, following the management buyout in 2019, this forms a key part of our strategic plan.

“We’re really pleased to have our largest welding machine back in production and looking as good as new, proudly standing alongside our latest £2m welding machine which we added last year.

“Our ongoing investment into the redevelopment of the site and machinery forms part of our commitment to maintaining our position as the UK’s largest manufacturer of welded steel mesh for high-security fencing, general fencing and industrial mesh panels.

“This is the first of some exciting improvement plans we will be announcing during 2022 as we progress our ambitious vision for Siddall and Hilton Products to be a world-class operation.”

During 2021, the business achieved turnover of £17.3m, despite Covid disruption and lockdown, and its 60-strong team processed over 1,500 tonnes of wire a month.