Brighouse store to be turned into a Poundland

Fultons Food in Brighouse. Picture: Google Street View.

As part of a pilot scheme, two Fultons frozen food stores will be converted into Poundland Local convenience stores, five will become traditional Poundland stores and three will be refurbished as standalone PEP&CO Clothing & Home stores.

The announcement comes as Poundland rolls out the next phase of its Diamond ICE project, bringing chilled and frozen food to another 50-plus stores – including a significant number in Northern Ireland - in a project powered by the 2020 acquisition of Barnsley-based frozen food specialist Fultons Foods.

Five Fultons stores, including the one on King Street in Brighouse will be transformed into Poundland stores, bringing customers additional choice alongside the frozen and chilled food that will also remain part of the offer.

Poundland’s retail and transformation director Austin Cooke said: “Today’s announcement is another example of the way we’re transforming the customer offer in our stores.

“And becoming the best Poundland we can be for our shoppers, is what motivates us to move at an amazing pace.