Brighouse summer boat rides return thanks to businesses

On the first four Sundays in August, there will be a barge provided by Calder Navigation Society offering canal trips. The boat will pick up passengers by the Huddersfield Road Bridge near Sainsbury’s

The cruise will take you to the canal basin to turn around and then sail up to the first lock where the barge will again turn and bring you back to the town centre. The journey takes around 30 minutes

John Buxton of Ryecorn Wholefoods said: “It’s a special thank you to all our customers at Ryecorn Wholefoods and Blakeley’s Fish & Chip Take-Away and for anyone else for shopping in Brighouse during the pandemic."

Canal trips will be running in Brighouse

Calder Navigation Society is a charity and operates the barge “SAVILE” for the benefit of canal users and dependents. A collection bucket is on-board for donations.

Blakeley’s Fish & Chip Take-Away has a special deal of Fish & Chips and a Canal Cruise for just £5.00 per person.

Ryecorn Wholefoods is offering a cruise for just £1 including a free drink on-board.

You can buy your tickets at Ryecorn Wholefoods & Harrison Lord Gallery, Bradford Road.

Space is limited to 12 passengers per trip so you will need to book your passage to ensure a seat.

Casual bookings cannot be taken on the day without a ticket.

Call 01484 711835 for more details or look at www.brighouseevents.co.uk