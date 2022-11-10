Brighouse takeaway wins prestigious Good Food Award
A Brighouse takeaway has won a 2023 Good Food Award.
By Tom Scargill
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Chaiyo Thai, based on Old Lane in Brighouse, has been awarded a blue ribbon by the Good Food Award for takeaways.
Chosen for their food quality, service and value, the prestigious blue ribbon is bestowed upon food businesses with high customer ratings and votes.
The Good Food Awards are published annually since 2002, recognising those who strive for culinary excellence within their field. They are free to enter and entirely based on merit.