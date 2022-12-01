Brighouse winner of The Apprentice Harpreet Kaur to Host Meet and Greet at White Rose

Harpreet, who impressed Sir Alan Sugar on the BBC show earlier this year, will be greeting visitors from 1.30pm – 3.30pm at the Oh So Yum! kiosk, previously known as Barni’s World, located in White Rose’s Central Atrium.

There will also be a selection of delicious offers at Oh So Yum! to mark the occasion, including 15% off the entire menu of tasty crepes, waffles, brownies, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Foster, Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “Oh So Yum!, formerly Barni’s World, has always been a popular foodie destination here at White Rose and we’ve been so proud to see Harpreet and the team expand the business so successfully since launching at the centre. We’ll be enjoying some sweet treats in celebration this weekend.”

Harpreet Kaur winner of this year's Apprentice.

Harpreet Kaur, Co-Founder of Oh So Yum!, added: “I’m so excited to be completing the rebranding of our kiosk in White Rose.

“We began our business journey here seven years ago, so White Rose is a special place for us. I’m looking forward to meeting all of our regular and new customers this Sunday – plus we’re offering free brownies to the first 100 customers, and 15% off our entire menu all day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad