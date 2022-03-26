Brighouse’s first co-working space celebrates it success one year on from opening

The completed renovation has seen the building undergo a six-figure investment and 12 rooms reinvigorated to house the co-working space.

BrigHub provides users with over three floors and 2,780 sq ft of space, allowing them to connect and collaborate with other regional businesses and freelancers.

Since collecting the keys in March 2021, founders Carl and Stefanie Hopkins have revitalised Vulcan House, the Victorian building and former pub to create BrigHub.

Faith Managing Director, Stefanie Hopkins

The building is also home to Stefanie’s PR, social media and content agency Faith.

One year on and BrigHub has completed work on three new therapy rooms in the Vulcan Vaults. The vaults offer a unique space for therapy and creativity, from art classes to yoga and massage.

The spaces can be booked on a flexible hourly basis and provides the perfect relaxing therapy, creative or conversation space.

The flexible co-working space is also home to an education services provider and digital agency who have joined BrigHub as full-time members alongside those who hot desk at the workspace on a regular basis.

Stefanie, who has run Faith for 14 years and founder of BrigHub said of the milestone; “We are excited to have finished the final three rooms for BrigHub to offer a unique space to the community that is available for talking therapy and creative classes, workshops and meetings.

“The past 12 months have seen Vulcan House undergo a huge renovation and we have been able to breathe life back into a fantastic space and offer flexible co-working space to the region.

“BrigHub is a growing community of businesses that support each other, whether it is through collaboration, offering a different point of view, inspiration, business advice, insight or the motivation everyone needs from time to time.”