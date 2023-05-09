Brighouse's £19.1 million Town Deal investment: Residents are invited to discover and discuss the latest plans

The Brighouse Deal aims to transform the town centre, making it a more attractive place to visit, spend time and spend money benefitting residents, shoppers, visitors, retailers and businesses, with investment in the public realm, a new market building and creation of event and community spaces.

The latest plans will be on show from Monday, May 15 on the Brighouse Deal website at www.brighousedeal.co.uk with a chance for everyone to have their say, see the designs and give feedback for three weeks until Sunday, June 4.

This period will also see two public open events taking place – the first on Saturday, May 20 between 10am and 3pm at Brighouse Open Market and the second later that week on Wednesday, May 24 between 6pm and 8pm at Brighouse Central Methodist Church.

Brighouse

Visitors will be able to see the plans on display boards and discuss the designs with members of the project delivery team and the Brighouse Town Deal Board. At the Saturday event, there will also be additional creative activities for all.

At both, there will be a chance to see the latest plans, examine the designs, ask questions about the proposals and find out what happens next.

