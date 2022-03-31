Brighouse's Venari Group starts building military grade ambulances to help brave medics in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Embassy in London contacted Venari’s CEO, Oliver North, through MP Andrew Percy just last week, and following a thorough assessment, the manufacturer was instructed to commence work on March 25.

Overnight, Venari’s 120,000sq.ft. of shopfloor space – in Goole and Brighouse – was commandeered for the Ukrainian effort.

The ambulances are being built on former British army vehicles and are now being comprehensively stripped, overhauled, modernised and converted into ambulances by Venari’s highly skilled team, who are working 24 hours a day – throughout the weekend – to speed up production time.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighouse-based emergency vehicle manufacturer, Venari Group, is making ambulance for medics in Ukraine

“When we got the call, we jumped into action immediately,” said Mr North. “As the UK’s oldest and largest ambulance builder, we truly feel that it is our duty to deliver on this project, with as much passion, precision, and speed as we possibly can.

“Andrew Percy has been an integral part of the project, and wholeheartedly shares our sense of obligation to drive the project for the inspirational people of Ukraine. Our team have been relentless and tireless in their efforts, knowing that each vehicle completion will play a part in saving lives. And as many of us are former military personnel, we feel like we’re operating in a very familiar arena.

“Although many of us are subsequently spending little or no time at home at the moment, we’re well aware that our sacrifices don’t even come close to those made by the Ukrainian people, so we’re genuinely humbled to be able to play our part.”

Ukraine is currently losing ambulances at an increasingly rapid rate of 10 per day, so Venari is building vehicles designed to carry greater numbers of casualties.

Brighouse-based emergency vehicle manufacturer, Venari Group, is making ambulance for medics in Ukraine

With all-terrain capability, they will allow increased manoeuvrability for both paramedics and patients and allow medical teams to treat people who they may not otherwise be able to reach.

The armoured variants will provide ballistic protection from small arms fire on the front line to allow safer extractions.

Mr North and MP Andrew Percy worked around the clock to communicate with the Ukrainian embassy and donors, and Venari’s engineering and production team sprung into immediate action, to ensure that every inch of the vehicles are designed with the sole intention of saving as many lives as possible.