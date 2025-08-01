'Bring back our buses' plea from Halifax market traders

Halifax market traders have launched a petition aimed at bringing buses back to the town centre.

They claim some services are no longer dropping passengers off near the market, and are instead going straight to Halifax Bus Station.

That, they say, has meant their older and less mobile customers have been unable to make it to the market and its stalls.

And they believe the current roadworks in Halifax town centre are also putting people off from visiting, saying trade is down by 33 per cent since the roadworks started last year.

Robert Wright, co-owner of Mister Dee's in Halifax Borough Market, with some of the copies of the petition

Robert Wright, co-owner of Mister Dee's in the market, said: “People can't get into town.

"Some are going to Keighley, Bradford, Huddersfield and Bingley instead.”

Paper copies of their petition, available at several stalls in the market, have so far attracted between 500 and 600 signatures, and an online petition has collected nearly 300 more.

Mr Wright says every business he has approached about supporting the call has immediately agreed.

He says he understands the current roadworks are part of investment being ploughed into Halifax town centre – but he is concerned people can not get there to support its businesses in the meantime.

A spokesperson for First Bus said: “We have services bringing customers to Horton Street and Union Street, close to the market area, and will continue to work with partners to support town centre access as current works are completed.”

There is also a free shuttle bus being provided during the town centre roadworks.

This is serving Pellon Lane, Hope Street, Gibbet Street, King Cross Street and Halifax town centre – including Market Street - between 7am and 7pm Monday to Saturday and between 9am and 5pm on Sundays.

The petition calls for the reinstatement of buses it says have stopped on Market Street, Albion Street, Commercial Street, and George Square.

"Before the recent roadworks and route changes, these streets formed a key public transport corridor that brought people directly into the heart of Halifax,” it says.

"The withdrawal of these services has made it significantly harder for many residents to visit the town centre.

“This has had a detrimental impact on footfall and trade for Halifax Borough Market, as well as independent retailers, cafes, services, and hospitality businesses throughout the town centre.”

To sign the petition visit https://www.change.org/p/reinstate-halifax-town-centre-bus-services